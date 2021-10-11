ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 52.01. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.23.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

