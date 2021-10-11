ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $28.93

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.93, but opened at $30.29. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 68,115 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 632,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.