Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $17.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $19.96 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $15.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $79.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.44 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $63.97. 1,936,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

