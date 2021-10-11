Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,866.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,755,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

