Aryacoin Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $629,635.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002505 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 193.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

