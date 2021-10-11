Ascential (LON:ASCL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.88).

ASCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.98. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.