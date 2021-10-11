Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 497,452 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.