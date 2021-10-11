Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

