Attila (ATT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,214.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Attila has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $66,214.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Attila has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

