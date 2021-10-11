Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AUTL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 5,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,814. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197,636 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

