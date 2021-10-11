Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,189 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $544,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $165.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,626 shares of company stock worth $8,718,633. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.