Avenir Corp Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.4% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

WBA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.63. 129,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,745. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

