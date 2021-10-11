Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,635 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 28.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1,607.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 182,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $81.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

