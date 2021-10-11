Axa S.A. Has $17.41 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $150.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

