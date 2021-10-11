Axa S.A. Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Axa S.A. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $410.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.53 and a 200-day moving average of $408.76. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

