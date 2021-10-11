Axa S.A. Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $290.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.48. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

