Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

NSC opened at $264.88 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.