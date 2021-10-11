Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

