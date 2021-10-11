Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

