Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $632.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.51.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

