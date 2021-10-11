B. Riley Raises Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target to $31.00

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 102.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

