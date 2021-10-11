Bailard Inc. Invests $203,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $76.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.