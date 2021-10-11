Bailard Inc. Invests $268,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.