Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,100 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

