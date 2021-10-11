Bailard Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $21.88 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $837.30 million, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

