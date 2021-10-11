Bailard Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.