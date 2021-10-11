Bailard Inc. Sells 44,600 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $280.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHR. B. Riley raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.