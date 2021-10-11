Bailard Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $87.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

