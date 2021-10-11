Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $173,000 Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,974 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NN during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NN news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.28. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

