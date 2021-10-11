Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after acquiring an additional 525,419 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,869,000 after acquiring an additional 226,650 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

