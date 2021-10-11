Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $78,000 in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFM opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.