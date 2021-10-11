Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,246 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28,705.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

