Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 465.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.