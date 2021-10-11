Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

BALY stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 389,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

