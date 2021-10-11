Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 1,924 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $187.61 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

