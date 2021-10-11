Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

