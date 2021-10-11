Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

