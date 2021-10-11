Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.