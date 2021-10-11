Bamco Inc. NY Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $323.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average is $279.72. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

