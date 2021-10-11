Bamco Inc. NY Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Eargo were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Eargo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.