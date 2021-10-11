Bamco Inc. NY Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.11% of Laird Superfood worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSF opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 61.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Laird Superfood Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

