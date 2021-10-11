Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641,739 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

PAGS stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

