Bamco Inc. NY Sells 68,395 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,395 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

DHI opened at $83.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

