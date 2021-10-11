Bamco Inc. NY Sells 80,200 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.