Bamco Inc. NY Sells 893,685 Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,685 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $13,026,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $9,855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $9,666,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,500,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

