Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 912,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,214. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

