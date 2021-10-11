BancorpSouth Bank Buys 870 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $157.25 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.