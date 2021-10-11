BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 164 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.27 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

