Bank of America Lowers First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHB. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

