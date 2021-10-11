Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 755,000 CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCAC opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

